Truist Financial Corp Sells 52,072 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 567,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,072 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $31,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rebalance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,609,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,958,000 after acquiring an additional 25,598 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,884,000 after acquiring an additional 30,118 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 2,393,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,234,000 after acquiring an additional 237,905 shares during the period. Evergreen Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 2,185,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,932,000 after acquiring an additional 45,230 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,125,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,333,000 after acquiring an additional 43,432 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $59.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.59 and a 200-day moving average of $55.86. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $61.18. The company has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

