Truist Financial Corp Sells 58,918 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 58,918 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $30,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 16,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 13,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 42,042 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.65.

Blackstone Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE BX opened at $122.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.57. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $79.92 and a one year high of $133.56. The company has a market capitalization of $87.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 132.86%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat bought 232 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.08 per share, for a total transaction of $29,482.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,313. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 28,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total transaction of $3,694,498.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 982,221 shares in the company, valued at $125,773,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.08 per share, for a total transaction of $29,482.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,313. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock worth $37,816,476. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

