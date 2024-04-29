Truist Financial Corp Sells 76,435 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 619,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,435 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $30,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 163.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Sanofi by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $49.13 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.71 and its 200 day moving average is $48.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $124.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.61. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $42.63 and a fifty-two week high of $56.26.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 10.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $1.478 dividend. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 69.35%.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Further Reading

