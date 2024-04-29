Truist Financial Corp Sells 79,719 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,719 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $32,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in American Electric Power by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.08.

American Electric Power Stock Down 1.8 %

American Electric Power stock opened at $85.26 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $93.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 82.82%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.