Truist Financial Corp Trims Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 324,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,894 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $31,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $100.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.92. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

