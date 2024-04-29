Truist Financial Corp Trims Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 495,942 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 205,550 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $30,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,353,537 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,719,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,098 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 1,108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,683,867 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $721,301,000 after acquiring an additional 14,386,205 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,356,034 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $568,254,000 after acquiring an additional 351,575 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 9,062,836 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $416,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $272,625,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $69.05 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14. The firm has a market cap of $143.72 billion, a PE ratio of 80.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on UBER shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.94.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

