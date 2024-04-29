Truist Financial Cuts MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Price Target to $35.00

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HZO. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded MarineMax from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Shares of HZO stock opened at $25.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. MarineMax has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $42.88. The company has a market cap of $565.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.43.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $582.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.19 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 7.66%. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Clint Moore sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $124,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,329.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $223,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,074.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clint Moore sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $124,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,329.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in MarineMax by 19.1% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 708,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,251,000 after acquiring an additional 113,850 shares during the period. Broad Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in MarineMax by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 704,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,387,000 after acquiring an additional 179,034 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in MarineMax by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 456,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,766,000 after acquiring an additional 31,856 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in MarineMax by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 422,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,441,000 after acquiring an additional 20,782 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in MarineMax by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 248,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

