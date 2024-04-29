UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,381 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,982 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of UMB Financial worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,842,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,903,000 after acquiring an additional 23,689 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,586,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,630 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 198.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 40,479 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,731,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,465,000 after acquiring an additional 131,926 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,185,000 after acquiring an additional 20,230 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UMBF. StockNews.com raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $87.50 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

UMB Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $83.17 on Monday. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $50.68 and a 52 week high of $87.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.83.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.53. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $370.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 21.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John Pauls sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total value of $114,494.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,516.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP John Pauls sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total value of $114,494.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,516.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Abigail M. Wendel sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $95,387.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,011.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,277 shares of company stock worth $2,264,661. Corporate insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.