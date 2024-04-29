United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHGWW) Short Interest Up 70.3% in April

United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHGWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a growth of 70.3% from the March 31st total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

United Homes Group Stock Performance

Shares of UHGWW stock opened at $1.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.92. United Homes Group has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $1.50.

About United Homes Group

United Homes Group, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the Southeast that provides affordable homes for the entry-level and first move-up byer segments. United Homes Group, Inc is based in Irmo, South Carolina.

