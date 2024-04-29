Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Short Interest Update

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,950,000 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the March 31st total of 10,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days. Currently, 11.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UPWK. Jefferies Financial Group raised Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Upwork from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Upwork from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Upwork has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.55.

Get Upwork alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UPWK

Upwork Price Performance

Shares of UPWK opened at $11.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.17 and a beta of 1.67. Upwork has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $16.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average of $13.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Upwork had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $183.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Upwork will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Upwork

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $241,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,831,978.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 67,531 shares of company stock worth $851,894 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upwork

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 107.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the first quarter valued at $141,000. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upwork Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.