Valmark Advisers Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.5% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $138.30 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $82.16 and a twelve month high of $158.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4408 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 33.52%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

