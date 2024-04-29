Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,876 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $167,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 18.0% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.8% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 30,966 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.8% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,341 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.0% during the third quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 120,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $13,437,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $1,291,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total value of $1,275,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 269,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,018,245.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $1,291,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,973,728 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $165.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.88. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $177.59. The company has a market capitalization of $184.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.38%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.