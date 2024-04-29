Valmark Advisers Inc. Invests $538,000 in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.10% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,459,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,940,000 after purchasing an additional 433,260 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $13,372,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,170,000. CWM LLC raised its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,131,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,672,000 after purchasing an additional 265,510 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council raised its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 2,748.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 209,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,457,000 after purchasing an additional 202,085 shares during the period.

Get SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ULST opened at $40.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.37. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $40.07 and a 12 month high of $40.69.

About SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.