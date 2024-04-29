Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 272 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AOR. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 853.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,047,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,737,000 after acquiring an additional 937,988 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 256.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 376,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,587,000 after acquiring an additional 270,509 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 357,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,012,000 after purchasing an additional 241,369 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $12,083,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 208,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,294,000 after purchasing an additional 26,593 shares during the period.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $54.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.65 and its 200-day moving average is $52.71. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $47.56 and a 52-week high of $55.74. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.62.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

