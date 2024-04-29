Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 438 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Dover by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust lifted its position in Dover by 0.6% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 18,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOV. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.75.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $180.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.47. The firm has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.27. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $127.25 and a 12 month high of $181.49.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Dover’s payout ratio is 19.60%.

In other Dover news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $256,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,666.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $256,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,666.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,910 shares of company stock worth $4,318,059 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

