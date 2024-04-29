Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 6,810 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 52.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,810 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XMHQ stock opened at $104.36 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $71.76 and a 1 year high of $110.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

