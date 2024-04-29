Valmark Advisers Inc. Takes $448,000 Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 14,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of EWX stock opened at $56.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.07 and its 200 day moving average is $55.09. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.31 and a 12 month high of $57.55.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.