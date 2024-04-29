Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Acquired by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 60,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $98.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.91. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $73.87 and a 52 week high of $102.60.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

