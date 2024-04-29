Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Vicor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of VICR stock opened at $34.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.84. Vicor has a one year low of $30.90 and a one year high of $98.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.53.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Vicor had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $83.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Vicor news, VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $73,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,924.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Vicor news, VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $73,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,924.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 2,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $98,383.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,999 shares of company stock worth $184,990 in the last ninety days. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VICR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vicor by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicor in the 3rd quarter valued at $760,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Vicor by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vicor in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,241,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vicor by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 175,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after buying an additional 90,099 shares during the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

