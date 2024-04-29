Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Short Interest Update

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a growth of 64.4% from the March 31st total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 162.0% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 954,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,612,000 after buying an additional 34,806 shares in the last quarter.
AIO stock opened at $19.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.54 and a 200-day moving average of $18.14. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $15.09 and a 12-month high of $20.25.
The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.
