Vitesse Energy (VTS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect Vitesse Energy to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $69.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.83 million. Vitesse Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. On average, analysts expect Vitesse Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vitesse Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VTS opened at $22.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.63. Vitesse Energy has a 1 year low of $16.83 and a 1 year high of $27.39.

Vitesse Energy Dividend Announcement

About Vitesse Energy

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.72%. Vitesse Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -263.16%.

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

See Also

