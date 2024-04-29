Vivendi SE (VIVHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 1st

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2701 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, May 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This is a boost from Vivendi’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vivendi Stock Performance

Shares of VIVHY opened at $10.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.31. Vivendi has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $11.56.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Lagardère, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Generosity and Solidarity segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

