Vivendi SE (VIVHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 1st

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2701 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, May 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This is a boost from Vivendi’s previous dividend of $0.19.
Vivendi Stock Performance
Shares of VIVHY opened at $10.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.31. Vivendi has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $11.56.
About Vivendi
