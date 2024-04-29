Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Purchased by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,156 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 5.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 196.5% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 25,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on VMC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $263.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.00.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

VMC stock opened at $261.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.83. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $276.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $264.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.03.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 26.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total transaction of $862,336.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total value of $862,336.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.48, for a total value of $312,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,958.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,017 shares of company stock worth $3,344,741 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

