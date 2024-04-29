WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Purchased by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $223,258.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,402,131.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $2,925,694.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at $21,622,595.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $223,258.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,402,131.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $81.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $97.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.41. The firm has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 79.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WEC shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.64.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

