Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for IMAX (NYSE:IMAX)

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

IMAX has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on IMAX from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of IMAX from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IMAX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on IMAX from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.57.

IMAX Stock Performance

NYSE IMAX opened at $17.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.04. IMAX has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $21.82. The firm has a market cap of $908.09 million, a PE ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. IMAX had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $79.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.88 million. Research analysts predict that IMAX will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Robert D. Lister sold 25,000 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $421,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 138,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,057.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 545.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMAX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in IMAX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

