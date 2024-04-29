Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target to $159.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $153.00 to $159.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $138.76.

NYSE:RCL opened at $140.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.20 and a 200 day moving average of $117.87. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52 week low of $59.38 and a 52 week high of $141.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.52.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

