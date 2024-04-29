Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Short Interest Up 65.5% in April

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a growth of 65.5% from the March 31st total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 374,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 174,651 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the third quarter valued at about $3,739,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 34,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 11,062 shares during the period. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $510,000. 33.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Performance

EMD stock opened at $8.98 on Monday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $9.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average of $8.97.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Announces Dividend

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0845 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

