Westlake Chemical Partners (WLKP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $297.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.62 million. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 4.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect Westlake Chemical Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Down 0.3 %

WLKP stock opened at $21.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.24 million, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $23.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Insider Transactions at Westlake Chemical Partners

In related news, SVP Andrew Kenner bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.30 per share, with a total value of $111,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 141,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,157,880.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 24,230 shares of company stock valued at $537,587. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, such as propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

