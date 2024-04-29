Whitestone REIT (WSR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 1st

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0413 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Whitestone REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Whitestone REIT has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Whitestone REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 333.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.9%.

Shares of WSR opened at $11.37 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $568.05 million, a PE ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.19. Whitestone REIT has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $13.12.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

