Xponance Inc. Acquires New Position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Liberty Energy by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,587,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,588 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Liberty Energy by 455.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,536,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,142 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Liberty Energy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,546,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,522,000 after purchasing an additional 893,563 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Liberty Energy by 4,473.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 836,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,491,000 after purchasing an additional 818,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Liberty Energy by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,244,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,568,000 after purchasing an additional 778,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Liberty Energy

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $405,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,830,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,372,248.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,884,473. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $405,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,830,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,372,248.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,459 shares of company stock worth $2,077,491. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

LBRT stock opened at $23.01 on Monday. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $23.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Liberty Energy had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on LBRT shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.30.

Read Our Latest Report on Liberty Energy

About Liberty Energy

(Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.