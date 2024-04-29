Xponance Inc. Invests $212,000 in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTTR. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Otter Tail in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Otter Tail by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Otter Tail in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Otter Tail in the third quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Otter Tail in the third quarter valued at $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTTR opened at $84.58 on Monday. Otter Tail Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.96 and a fifty-two week high of $99.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Otter Tail had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $314.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.468 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.71%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

