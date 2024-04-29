Xponance Inc. Sells 1,788 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,661 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 895.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 20.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the third quarter worth $142,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.62, for a total transaction of $147,110.40. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 54,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,461.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cogent Communications news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total value of $176,328.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.62, for a total value of $147,110.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 54,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,461.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,320 shares of company stock valued at $4,669,997 over the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $65.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.35 and a 1 year high of $86.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.52.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $272.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.82 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 135.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cogent Communications from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America cut Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Cogent Communications from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.57.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

