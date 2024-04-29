Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF) Short Interest Update

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,500 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the March 31st total of 185,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 432,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:TKLF opened at $0.23 on Monday. Yoshitsu has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.56.

Yoshitsu Company Profile

Yoshitsu Co, Ltd engages in the retail and wholesale of beauty, health, and other products. It offers beauty products, such as cosmetics comprising of foundation, powder, concealer, makeup remover, eyeliner, eye shadow, brow powder, brow pencil, mascara, lip gloss, lipstick, and nail polish; skin care products consisting of facial cleanser, whitening products, sun block, moisturizer, facial mask, eye mask, eye gel, and exfoliating; and cosmetic applicators, such as brush, puff, curler, hair iron, and shaver products.

