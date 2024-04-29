Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF) Short Interest Update

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,500 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the March 31st total of 185,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 432,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
NASDAQ:TKLF opened at $0.23 on Monday. Yoshitsu has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.56.
