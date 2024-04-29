Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,662 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $95.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.10. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $81.86 and a one year high of $126.38.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $405.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.66 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 7.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 27th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

