Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,586 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 9.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 155,923,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $450,601,000 after buying an additional 12,836,388 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,543,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,291,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177,437 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 332.9% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,250,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,302,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651,430 shares in the last quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC raised its stake in B2Gold by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 5,914,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,712,000 after buying an additional 113,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,958,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,330,000 after buying an additional 457,456 shares during the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BTG stock opened at $2.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 131.07, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. B2Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $4.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.88.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Free Report ) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $511.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on B2Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Finally, CIBC downgraded B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.20 to $3.60 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.10.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

