2,000 Shares in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Bought by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 94,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,431,000 after acquiring an additional 47,077 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 13,566 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 437,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,183,000 after buying an additional 38,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $700,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

RHP stock opened at $107.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $122.91. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.26.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.94%.

RHP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RHP

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 16,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $1,938,470.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,579.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.