2,108 Shares in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) Purchased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 1,633.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 39.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF alerts:

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:ONEY opened at $105.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.90. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $86.09 and a 12 month high of $108.69. The company has a market capitalization of $792.44 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.10.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.