22,700 Shares in Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Purchased by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Biomea Fusion at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMEA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Biomea Fusion by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Biomea Fusion by 348.5% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BMEA opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. Biomea Fusion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $43.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.10. The company has a market capitalization of $385.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of -0.52.

Biomea Fusion ( NASDAQ:BMEA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.13.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

