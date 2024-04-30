24,700 Shares in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 5,838.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 767,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,277,000 after acquiring an additional 47,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NUS. StockNews.com downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Nu Skin Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NUS opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $606.38 million, a P/E ratio of 68.17 and a beta of 1.11. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.84 and a twelve month high of $40.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $488.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.35 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 10.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.34%.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

Featured Stories

