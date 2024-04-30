3M (NYSE:MMM) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.800-7.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:MMM opened at $92.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $95.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.82%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on 3M from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.00.

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

