4,435 Shares in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Acquired by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,210,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,793,000 after acquiring an additional 192,660 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 257.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $52.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29 and a beta of -0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.15 and a 200-day moving average of $50.83. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $44.62 and a one year high of $54.47.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.4273 dividend. This represents a $5.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

