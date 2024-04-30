4,689 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Bought by Stonebrook Private Inc.

Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,689 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 381,109,738 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $13,548,451,000 after buying an additional 1,624,453 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Intel by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 74,762,291 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,657,799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226,790 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,003,776 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,635,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,127 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 18.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,720,686 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,376,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064,950 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 13.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,788,068 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,272,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Down 1.6 %

Intel Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $31.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

