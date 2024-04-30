9,397 Shares in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Bought by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Kenvue during the third quarter worth $2,944,816,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Kenvue by 572.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,182,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,794,000 after acquiring an additional 75,913,107 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 576.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 71,686,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,472,000 after purchasing an additional 61,084,123 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 227.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,091,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,711,000 after purchasing an additional 42,449,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 4,057.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,162,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,745,000 after purchasing an additional 30,413,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on KVUE. William Blair assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kenvue presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.85.

Kenvue Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $19.06 on Tuesday. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.84 and its 200 day moving average is $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Kenvue’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Articles

