agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 220,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,986 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in agilon health were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in agilon health by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of agilon health by 73.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of agilon health by 164.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 1,439.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of agilon health by 128.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGL. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on agilon health from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded agilon health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on agilon health from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.46.

Shares of NYSE AGL opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.29. agilon health, inc. has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $26.75.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.13). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

