Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $313.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Albany International updated its FY24 guidance to $3.55-4.05 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.550-4.050 EPS.

Albany International Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:AIN opened at $88.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.26. Albany International has a 52-week low of $78.20 and a 52-week high of $99.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.74.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Albany International’s payout ratio is presently 29.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AIN shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Albany International from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Albany International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.50.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

Further Reading

