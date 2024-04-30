Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28, Yahoo Finance reports. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 34.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $22.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.14. Alliance Resource Partners has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.92.

Alliance Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.61%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

