Analysts Offer Predictions for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BWB)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a report released on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bridgewater Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ FY2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BWB. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $14.50) on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Bridgewater Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on Bridgewater Bancshares in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $11.78 on Monday. Bridgewater Bancshares has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day moving average is $11.51. The firm has a market cap of $326.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.65.

In related news, Director James S. Johnson sold 12,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $146,295.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,012.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWB. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 212.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 7.4% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 654,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 16.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,647,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,615,000 after purchasing an additional 236,281 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,126 shares during the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

