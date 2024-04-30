Analysts Set Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Price Target at $143.33

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DLR opened at $142.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.01. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $86.33 and a 52 week high of $154.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 164.31%.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

