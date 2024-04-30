Analysts Set Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Price Target at $408.60

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $408.60.
A number of research firms have issued reports on MUSA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 191.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 394.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MUSA opened at $423.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $415.09 and its 200 day moving average is $384.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.76. Murphy USA has a 12-month low of $268.69 and a 12-month high of $430.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.
Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $7.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $1.21. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Murphy USA will post 26.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 6.59%.
Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.
