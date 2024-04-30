ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,577 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,311 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $36,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 69.5% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 18.1% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $329.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.84. The stock has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.57, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.16. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.01 and a 12-month high of $364.31.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.23. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $805.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANSS. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ANSS

ANSYS Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.